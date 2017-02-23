The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for minor-league forward Danny Kristo and a draft pick.
The move to address the Penguins' depleted defensive unit was made Thursday. Pittsburgh will lose Trevor Daley for six weeks after he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
Hainsey, 35, has played in 891 regular-season games during his 14-year NHL career, including 103 for Winnipeg, but has never played in the playoffs. That figures to change now: He leaves the last-place Hurricanes for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are five points behind East-leading Washington.
The deal reunites Hainsey and Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford, who brought the six-foot-three, 210-pound blue-liner to Carolina in 2013 with a free-agent deal when he was the Hurricanes' GM.
