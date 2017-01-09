Roberto Luongo made 28 saves for his 73rd career shutout, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night and moving past Terry Sawchuk for fifth in career wins.
Luongo, tops among active goalies in shutouts, got his first of the season to move three behind Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito for ninth all-time. Retired Devils great Martin Brodeur holds the NHL record with 125.
Reilly Smith, Jussi Jokinen and Vincent Trocheck scored for Florida, which won for the third time in five games.
New Jersey was shut out for the third time this season, and for the first time at home since a 1-0 loss to Washington last March 25th. Cory Schneider finished with 26 saves for the Devils, who lost their third straight.
