Bruins acquire Rick Nash from Rangers in blockbuster deal

New York Rangers goal-scoring winger Rick Nash is getting shipped off to Boston.

The 33-year-old has been acquired by the Bruins for a 2018 first-round pick, a 2019 seventh-round pick, prospect defenceman Ryan Lindgren as well as forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey.

The Rangers will also reportedly retain 50 per cent of Nash's salary for the rest of the season, while the Bruins will be on the hook for half of the two years left on Beleskey's deal, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie.

Nash's eight-year, $7.8 million US contract is slated to expire in the off-season, according to CapFriendly.

The native of Brampton, Ont., has spent six seasons in the Big Apple, putting up 252 points across 375 games.

Nasher, thank you for 6 memorable years as a part of our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a> family. We cheered 145 Nashty goals and together we celebrated your career milestones, including your 400th goal and 1000th game.<br>Once a Ranger, always a Ranger.<br>We salute you! <a href="https://t.co/1ylpHP8v0z">pic.twitter.com/1ylpHP8v0z</a> —@NYRangers

This season he has 28 points in 60 games.

Prior to his stint with the Rangers, Nash played nine seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, tying for the Maurice Richard Trophy in the 2003-04 campaign.

Nash is expected to join the Bruins in Buffalo and could suit up against the Sabres tonight.

Lindgren, 20, was the Bruins' second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. He plays for the University of Minnesota.

The 26-year-old Spooner has struggled in Boston after potting 49 points in 80 games two seasons ago.

This year, the undersized centre has 25 points in 39 games.

Beleskey was waived by the Bruins in December and is playing for Providence in the AHL. The 29-year-old left-winger has disappointed with the Bruins after signing a five-year, $3.8 million contract with the team in 2015.

With the deal, the Rangers have now stockpiled nine picks in the 2018 NHL Draft, including six picks in the first three rounds and four picks in the first two rounds..