Maple Leafs pay tribute to hockey legend Johnny Bower

The Toronto Maple Leafs will pay tribute to Hall of Fame goaltender Johnny Bower.

Bower, 93, died Tuesday after a short battle with pneumonia, according to a statement from his family.

The tribute will take place outside Air Canada Centre by the Legends Row statues, featuring Bower and other former Leaf greats.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's top goaltender toiled in the American Hockey League for 13 seasons before earning a permanent spot in 1958 with the Leafs.

With his name engraved on the Stanley Cup four times, Bower retired at 45 after playing one game in the 1969-70 season.

Bower was also a member of the Leafs' last Stanley Cup title, in 1967.