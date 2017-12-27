Maple Leafs pay tribute to hockey legend Johnny Bower
The Toronto Maple Leafs pay tribute to Hall of Fame goaltender Johnny Bower, who died on Tuesday at age 93.
Bower, 93, died Tuesday after a short battle with pneumonia, according to a statement from his family.
The tribute will take place outside Air Canada Centre by the Legends Row statues, featuring Bower and other former Leaf greats.
The two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's top goaltender toiled in the American Hockey League for 13 seasons before earning a permanent spot in 1958 with the Leafs.
With his name engraved on the Stanley Cup four times, Bower retired at 45 after playing one game in the 1969-70 season.
Bower was also a member of the Leafs' last Stanley Cup title, in 1967.
With files from Amy Cleveland
