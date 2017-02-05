Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast scored 3:12 apart in the middle of the third period and the New York Rangers held off the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday.
Henrik Lundqvist stopped 29 shots as the Rangers won for the fifth time in seven games overall and improved to 5-0-1 in their last six against Calgary.
The Flames, who practiced on an outdoor rink in Central Park on Saturday, had won three in a row.
The Rangers outlasted Calgary in a furious third period that began with the score tied at 1. It also included a fight between Flames veteran Kris Versteeg and Pavel Buchnevich — Versteeg's jersey got pulled off in the brawl and he was ejected because it wasn't properly tied down.
Versteeg waved at jeering fans in Madison Square Garden as he skated off.
