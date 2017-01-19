The rising Toronto Maple Leafs were cooled off by Michael Grabner and the New York Rangers on Thursday night, bounced 5-2 at the Air Canada Centre.

Grabner scored a pair of goals to help slow down his former team while also helping the Rangers snap a three-game losing streak. Toronto entered the night with three straight victories, capturing 21 of a possible 26 points in the previous 13 games (10-2-1).

Pavel Buchnevich, Brady Skjei and J.T. Miller added goals for New York (29-16-1). Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves following a series of rough outings.

Tyler Bozak and Zach Hyman both found the back of the net for the Maple Leafs (21-14-8). Frederik Andersen gave up four goals on 40 shots.

Among the better first period teams in hockey this season, the Leafs started slow against the Rangers. Playing without their injured No. 1 defenceman Morgan Rielly for the first time this year (and in his four-year career), Toronto got running around in the defensive zone, matching a season-high in yielding 19 shots against.

A pair of lost puck battles in one instance saw Mats Zuccarrello feed Skjei for the game's first goal.

The Leafs evened it up less than four minutes later on the 11th this season from Bozak. Rookie Mitch Marner added his 27th assist on the play. After firing a shot wide, Marner scooped up a loose puck in the corner and without looking, whipped a pass to the front of the net where it bounced off Rangers defenceman Kevin Klein and found Bozak, who beat Lundqvist.

New York's No. 1 goaltender entered the night in a serious slump, surrendering 26 goals in his previous six outings, including a seven-goal shellacking two nights earlier against Dallas.

James van Riemsdyk added an assist on the goal from Bozak, extending his point streak to nine games (13 points).

Buchnevich gave the visitors the lead back about five minutes later. The Rangers rookie, who had five points in the previous three games, first kicked a bouncing puck in front of Andersen and then managed to get a stick on it before it crossed the line. Video review confirmed it was a good goal.

Roman Polak and Matt Hunwick, Toronto's second defensive pairing, were caught on the ice for the goal. The veteran duo were expected to see their responsibilities increase without Rielly, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Due the biggest jump in ice-time, however, was Jake Gardiner, who took Rielly's spot alongside rookie Nikita Zaitsev on the team's top pair. Gardiner played almost 10 minutes in the first frame and 26:20 overall.

Two nights earlier, when Rielly was first injured, the 26-year-old played a career-high 29 minutes.

Toronto was effective when Gardiner was on the ice, but struggled when he was off it. Head coach Mike Babcock predictably shuffled around all three pairs early in the second period with Gardiner joining Connor Carrick at one point, Hunwick teamed with Zaitsev and Polak with Frank Corrado, who was playing for only the second time all season and first since Nov. 12.

Babcock continued shuffling the group throughout the night.

Marner nearly tied it with a wicked attempt on a partial breakaway near the midway point of the second, but his shot went wide. The Rangers came right back down the ice on the same shift and scored, Miller firing a Kevin Hayes one-time feed past Andersen for his 15th goal of the year.

Hyman nearly got the Leafs back within one while shorthanded shortly after but was stopped by Lundqvist. The Leafs rookie did it himself on the next penalty kill while Corrado was in the box for the second time. Hyman stripped New York defenceman Adam Clendening of the puck in the offensive zone before outwaiting Lundqvist and then scoring.

It was the 24-year-old's sixth goal this year and first since Dec. 13.

Shots favoured New York 35-18 after 40 minutes.

Komarov nearly tied it in the opening moments of the third, but was denied by Lundqvist. A two-on-one opportunity between Grabner and Derek Stepan was then turned aside by Andersen. Grabner, who spent last season in Toronto, hobbled to the bench but later returned to score the fourth Rangers goal shorthanded.

The 29-year-old managed to beat Andersen with his second short-handed breakaway of the game for a 4-2 lead, adding his second of the night a short while later with the Leafs net empty.

Grabner, who had nine goals in 80 games for the Leafs last year, is now up to 21 goals on the year, his first 20-goal season since 2011-12.