Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas was suspended for 10 games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for slashing Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault.
Gudas was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing midway through the first period in the Flyers' 3-2 loss at Winnipeg on Thursday night.
Gudas is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $408,537 US.
