The Canadian Hockey League says that its players and staff in Quebec City are "safe and accounted for" after a shooting incident at a mosque in the city on Sunday night.

The league's top prospects game was scheduled to take place in Quebec City on Monday evening.

"On behalf of the CHL, OHL, WHL and QMJHL our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected by the shooting in Quebec City earlier this evening," the CHL said in a statement.

"All top prospect players and staff in Quebec City are safe and accounted for. We will provide any updates as necessary."

Police said there were multiple fatalities and two suspects are in custody.