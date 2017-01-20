The Nashville Predators have activated defenceman P.K. Subban off injured reserve, and he is expected to play Friday night in Edmonton.
The Predators announced the move Friday afternoon.
Subban, 27, has missed 16 games with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Jan.1. He has seven goals and 10 assists in the 29 games he's played with Nashville.
The defenceman says the Predators, coaches, trainers and himself all came to a consensus Friday morning that he was ready to return. He tested himself a final time at Friday morning's skate.
Subban says everything was good, so they all decided he was good to go.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.