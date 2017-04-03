The NHL announced Monday that it will not be sending players to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

It was a decision that sent shock waves through the hockey community, reaction that was decidedly not in favour of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

Way to ruin the sport of hockey even more Gary #Olympics — @BrandonPrust8

And you thought Gary Bettman was boo'd a lot before... pic.twitter.com/mUjfcIPY8K — @BarSouthNCelly

The NHL released a statement saying it "considers the matter officially closed."

The NHL's full statement on its decision not to participate in the 2018 Olympics https://t.co/G4gigT0CLy pic.twitter.com/ArkJ2yTMi1 — @CBCOlympics

But questions remain over how players who are determined to play in the Olympics might made their dream a reality.

Players like Alexander Ovechkin, who has been vocal about going to Pyeongchang no matter what the NHL decides.

The consequences of a decision like that are not yet know, but Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonis has gone on record saying he will support his players that want to represent their country, even if he is fined or punished in some way.

So the NHL won't go to the Olympics. But Ovi (and I'm guessing others with supportive owners) will.



This should be fun. — @BeccaH_JR

Henrik Lundqvist, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Carey Price, all Olympic alumni, weren't quite behind the decision of the league either.

Ted Leonsis on Olympics on Feb. 1: pic.twitter.com/AKEGtj5E63 — @TomGulittiNHL

Disappointing news, @NHL won't be part of the Olympics 2018. A huge opportunity to market the game at the biggest stage is wasted.. — @HLundqvist30

While some hockey fans managed to find a kind of silver lining in all the turmoil...

#Habs goalie Carey Price says he's very disappointed NHLers aren't going to Olympics #HabsIO #NHL pic.twitter.com/QZNVzDvY3Q — @StuCowan1

Upset that the NHL won't send top talent to the Olympics? Watch women's hockey, which will have the best players. — @Marisa_Ingemi

So with (likely) no Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid or Carey Price, who will wear the Maple Leaf for Team Canada?

The 'Plan B' team could include players like Matt Ellison, Jordan Subban and Brendan Leipsic playing in European leagues and the AHL.