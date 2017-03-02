P.K. Subban was surely not the only one with tears in his eyes during his emotional return to the Bell Centre.

The Nashville Predators defenceman was given a prolonged standing ovation Thursday night while Elise Beliveau, Jean Beliveau's widow, blew him a kiss from her usual seat.

Spoke with Elise Beliveau about the tribute to Subban. "I wish Jean could've seen that. Exactly what I was thinking," she said. — @EricEngels

Fans of both teams ate it up.

PK Subban is amazing. Absolutely amazing. Thank you for being you @PKSubban1 — @taylastivka

honestly pk subban could hit me with his car and i would thank him — @speaknowhoe

Pro tip: If PK Subban isn't a "fit" on your team, you trade every other player in that dressing room. https://t.co/23jbsHhBoG — @BonksMullet

With Montreal's play leaving much to be desired after the first two periods, fans predictably turned on Subban. Just minutes after cheering for him, they booed every time he touched the puck.

I'm so sad. Why did Habs fans boo Subban, there was only one arena PK Subban had never been booed in and it was the bell centre. Way to go. — @Haabss

But Subban expected nothing less from his former team's rowdy fans.

Finally, P.K. Subban can say he's been booed in every NHL arena #Habs #Preds — @Dave_Stubbs

It was a homecoming he won't soon forget.