P.K. Subban was surely not the only one with tears in his eyes during his emotional return to the Bell Centre.

The Nashville Predators defenceman was given a prolonged standing ovation Thursday night while Elise Beliveau, Jean Beliveau's widow, blew him a kiss from her usual seat.

Fans of both teams ate it up.

With Montreal's play leaving much to be desired after the first two periods, fans predictably turned on Subban. Just minutes after cheering for him, they booed every time he touched the puck.

But Subban expected nothing less from his former team's rowdy fans.

It was a homecoming he won't soon forget.