P.K. Subban was surely not the only one with tears in his eyes during his emotional return to the Bell Centre.
The Nashville Predators defenceman was given a prolonged standing ovation Thursday night while Elise Beliveau, Jean Beliveau's widow, blew him a kiss from her usual seat.
Spoke with Elise Beliveau about the tribute to Subban. "I wish Jean could've seen that. Exactly what I was thinking," she said.—
@EricEngels
Fans of both teams ate it up.
PK Subban is amazing. Absolutely amazing. Thank you for being you @PKSubban1—
@taylastivka
honestly pk subban could hit me with his car and i would thank him—
@speaknowhoe
Pro tip: If PK Subban isn't a "fit" on your team, you trade every other player in that dressing room. https://t.co/23jbsHhBoG—
@BonksMullet
With Montreal's play leaving much to be desired after the first two periods, fans predictably turned on Subban. Just minutes after cheering for him, they booed every time he touched the puck.
I'm so sad. Why did Habs fans boo Subban, there was only one arena PK Subban had never been booed in and it was the bell centre. Way to go.—
@Haabss
But Subban expected nothing less from his former team's rowdy fans.
Finally, P.K. Subban can say he's been booed in every NHL arena #Habs #Preds—
@Dave_Stubbs
It was a homecoming he won't soon forget.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.