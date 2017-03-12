Matt Murray made 27 saves as the Pittsburgh Penguins shut out the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Saturday night.

Jake Guentzel, defenceman Ian Cole and Conor Sheary, with an empty-netter, scored for the Penguins (43-16-8), who have won five straight, including a 3-2 shootout win on Friday in Edmonton, to move into sole possession of second place in the Metro Division ahead of Columbus.

The Canucks (28-31-9) took another hit to their already bleak playoffs hopes. With the St. Louis Blues' beating the Islanders 4-3 the Canucks are now 10 points back for the second Wild Card spot in the West.

Vancouver starting goalie Ryan Miller was outstanding despite the loss, making a season-high 45 saves.

About eight minutes into the game the Canucks looked to have scored first, with Daniel Sedin's corner shot along the goal line ricocheting in off Michael Chaput's skate. However, it was called off on goaltender interference thanks to a coach's challenge.

Miller was tremendous in the second period. He made a monster save on Sheary from about six feet away on a delayed penalty call to the Canucks. On the ensuring power play he stoned Phil Kessel while flat on his stomach and then stopped Sheary again off a 2-on-1 late in the period.