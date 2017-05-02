Washington Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen will not be further disciplined by the NHL for his hit to the head of Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby on Monday night.

Niskanen's stick connected with Crosby's head at 5:24 of the first period in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal in Pittsburgh, won 3-2 by the Capitals in overtime. The Penguins forward had been knocked off balance by a Alex Ovechkin high stick to his upper body.

As Crosby fell to his right, a charging Niskanen raised his stick to brace for impact and was assessed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for his cross-check.

"It wasn't intentional," Niskanen, a former teammate of Crosby, told reporters after the game. "I've seen the replay. In super slow [motion], it looks really bad. … I wasn't extending trying to hit him in the head. It happened quickly."

Pittsburgh players weren't buying Niskanen's explanation.

"It's one of those things you look at it once, you see what actually happened and the next thing is watching how deliberate it was when the guy cross-checks him in the face," Pittsburgh forward Chris Kunitz said. "I thought all of that was kind of out of this league, but I guess not."

Hagelin said he didn't want to comment on Niskanen's lack of suspension, then added that he thought it was a dirty play. — @ikhurshudyan

Crosby, who is third in Penguins' scoring in these playoffs with 11 points on four goals and seven assists, had to be helped off the ice at PPG Paints Arena and didn't return to the game.

It's unclear whether Crosby sustained a concussion on the play or if he was hurt more by the way he awkwardly landed on his left leg.

Crosby was not among the nine players at Penguins practice on Tuesday and will be evaluated later in the day, according to Sullivan. Fellow forward Conor Sheary also left Monday's game after colliding with teammate Patric Hornqvist and is questionable for Wednesday's Game 4 in Pittsburgh (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7:30 p.m. ET).

Crosby was at Pens practice facility today. Fleury said he "seems good. He was very encouraging towards us." — @TomGulittiNHL

'A hockey play'

The Penguins are already minus defenceman Kris Letang (neck surgery) and goaltender Matt Murray (lower-bodyinjury).

After Monday's game, Capitals bench boss Barry Trotz called Niskanen's hit "a hockey play" while Sullivan declined to share his opinion.

With Crosby out, the Penguins fell behind 2-0 before scoring twice in the final 1:53 to force overtime. But Kevin Shattenkirk's goal early in OT gave Washington a 3-2 win that cut its best-of-seven series deficit to 2-1.

This wasn't the first time Crosby took an ugly shot to the head from a Capital. Crosby was in the middle of an MVP run on Jan., 1, 2011, when he took an elbow to the head from Washington's David Steckel during the Winter Classic, leading to a concussion that cost Crosby the better part of two years and 101 games in his prime as he struggled to recover.

The Cole Harbour, N.S., native has missed 167 NHL regular-season games due to injury, including the first six of this season with a concussion he sustained during a pre-season practice.

Earlier Monday, Crosby was named a finalist for the sixth time in his career for the Hart Trophy — he won in 2007 and 2014 — as the league's most valuable player after topping the NHL with 44 goals and finishing second in points with 89.

A year ago, Crosby received the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after posting 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 24 contests and leading Pittsburgh to its fourth Stanley Cup title.