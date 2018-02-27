Skip to Main Content
Penguins sign Patric Hornqvist to 5-year extension

Penguins sign Patric Hornqvist to 5-year extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins and forward Patric Hornqvist agreed to a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.3 million US.

Hard-nosed winger has 17 goals, 32 points in 51 games this season

Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist, who has agreed to a five-year contract extension, has been a key contributor for the team in the post-season. A year ago, his Stanley Cup-clinching goal in Game 6 came against his former Nashville teammates. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Patric Hornqvist to a five-year contract extension.

The deal, announced Tuesday, has an average annual value of $5.3 million US and runs through the 2022-23 season.

The 31-year-old Hornqvist has been a vital part of Pittsburgh's run to two straight Stanley Cups. He scored the series-clinching goal in Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup finals against Nashville.

In 51 games this season, the five-foot-11 Swede has 17 goals and 32 points.

Pittsburgh acquired Hornqvist from the Nashville Predators in 2014 and he has responded with 85 goals and 178 points in his time with the Penguins.

For his career, Hornqvist, the final pick of the 2005 NHL Draft, has 191 goals and 203 assists across 10 seasons.

