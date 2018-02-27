Penguins sign Patric Hornqvist to 5-year extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Patric Hornqvist to a five-year contract extension.

The deal, announced Tuesday, has an average annual value of $5.3 million US and runs through the 2022-23 season.

Coach Sullivan on Hornqvist's contract extension: "We are thrilled for Patric. He has been such a big part of this team and what they've been able to accomplish. He's a positive guy. He brings a dimension to our dressing room that's unique. There's no one more deserving." —@penguins

The 31-year-old Hornqvist has been a vital part of Pittsburgh's run to two straight Stanley Cups. He scored the series-clinching goal in Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup finals against Nashville.

In 51 games this season, the five-foot-11 Swede has 17 goals and 32 points.

Pittsburgh acquired Hornqvist from the Nashville Predators in 2014 and he has responded with 85 goals and 178 points in his time with the Penguins.

For his career, Hornqvist, the final pick of the 2005 NHL Draft, has 191 goals and 203 assists across 10 seasons.