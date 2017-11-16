Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel scored second-period goals Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins hung on for a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Riley Sheahan scored into an empty net at 19:29 of the third for the Penguins (11-7-3). Matt Murray made 21 saves for the win in net and faced just 12 shots over the final two periods.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had the lone goal for the Senators (8-4-5) in the third period. Craig Anderson turned aside 26-of-28 shots as Ottawa saw its two-game winning streak end.

The teams went into the second period scoreless and it looked they would go into the third period the same way until a couple of late redirects in front of Anderson gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Hornqvist tipped an Olli Maata shot from the right point passed Anderson at 16:10 and then a shot from the left point by Brian Dumoulin hit Guentzel before going over Anderson's shoulder at 19:51.

The Penguins had a chance to open the scoring eight minutes into the period but Anderson made a right pad save off Carl Hagelin on a breakaway.