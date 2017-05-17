The Ottawa Senators exploded out of the gate, scoring four goals in the opening 13 minutes en route to an easy 5-1 Game 3 win against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ottawa now leads the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final 2-1. Game 4 is Friday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

With their third goal in 2:18, the @Senators have their fastest trio of tallies in franchise playoff history. #PITvsOTT #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HjoxipwWIO — @NHL

The Senators had scored just two goals in the series' first two games in Pittsburgh.

