The Ottawa Senators exploded out of the gate, scoring four goals in the opening 13 minutes en route to an easy 5-1 Game 3 win against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hip Check: Sens score early and often in Game 3 against Pens0:32

Ottawa now leads the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final 2-1. Game 4 is Friday at the Canadian Tire Centre. 

The Senators had scored just two goals in the series' first two games in Pittsburgh.

More to come.

© The Canadian Press, 2017
The Canadian Press