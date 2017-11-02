Evgeni Malkin scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period as the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.
Patric Hornqvist and Conor Sheary also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins (8-5-1), who are 1-2 on a five-game road trip.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl replied for the Oilers (3-7-1), who continue to struggle with four losses in their last five games.
Pittsburgh looked to have scored eight minutes into the game as a Bryan Rust shot that rang off the crossbar was close enough to take a look at before being declared not a goal.
Matt Murray made 12 saves in the Penguins net, while Oilers starter Cam Talbot faced nine shots in the scoreless first period.
The Penguins struck on the power play just 56 seconds into the middle period as Hornqvist tipped a puck in front past Talbot for his fourth of the season.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.