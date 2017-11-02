Evgeni Malkin scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period as the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Patric Hornqvist and Conor Sheary also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins (8-5-1), who are 1-2 on a five-game road trip.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl replied for the Oilers (3-7-1), who continue to struggle with four losses in their last five games.

Hip Check: Crosby and McDavid exchange impressive assists in Edmonton0:38

Pittsburgh looked to have scored eight minutes into the game as a Bryan Rust shot that rang off the crossbar was close enough to take a look at before being declared not a goal.

Matt Murray made 12 saves in the Penguins net, while Oilers starter Cam Talbot faced nine shots in the scoreless first period.

The Penguins struck on the power play just 56 seconds into the middle period as Hornqvist tipped a puck in front past Talbot for his fourth of the season.