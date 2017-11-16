Bryan Little scored the deciding goal in a shootout as the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday.
Mark Scheifele tied the game 2-2 with 49 seconds left in the third and forced overtime with Jets goalie Connor Hellebucyck pulled for an extra attacker.
Wheeler made a pass out to the front of the net for Scheifele to net his 11th goal of the season against Brian Elliott. Patrik Laine picked up an assist to extend his points streak to seven games with five goals and three assists.
Mathieu Perreault returned to the ice after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury and also scored for Winnipeg (11-4-3).
Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier had first-period goals for the Flyers (8-8-3), who were coming off back-to-back shutout losses to Minnesota. Elliott made 31 saves through regulation and overtime.
Winnipeg had a 4-on-3 power play during the last 1:05 of overtime after the Flyers were called for too many men, but then Laine took a penalty for high sticking and the teams went back to 3-on-3 for the last 20 seconds.
