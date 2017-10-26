Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and two assists and Erik Karlsson had two assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Thursday night.
The Flyers appeared to score midway through the third period but after a coach's challenge the goal was reversed due to goaltender interference.
Less than a minute later Tom Pyatt scored at 10:33 to give the Senators a 5-2 lead before Ivan Provorov and Sean Couturier cut that lead to 5-4 with goals at 15:18 and 18:14 respectively.
Dion Phaneuf, Mark Borowiecki and Mark Stone also scored for Ottawa (5-1-4). Craig Anderson made 36 saves.
Jakub Voracek and Travis Konecny had the other goals for Philadelphia (5-5-0), while Michal Neuvirth stopped 22 shots.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period the Flyers clawed their way back scoring twice in a 53-second span late in the second period. Stone responded at 17:37 of the period giving the Senators the 4-2 lead they carried into the final period.
