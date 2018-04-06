Flyers, Panthers could play tiebreaker Tuesday to decide final playoff spot
Scenario could occur if both are even in points, regulation and OT wins, goal differential
If the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers are even in points, regulation and overtime wins and goal differential at the end of the season, they'll play a one-game tiebreaker to determine who goes to the playoffs.
The NHL announced the unlikely but possible tiebreaker Friday as Philadelphia has one game and Florida two remaining. For the tiebreaker to happen Tuesday, the Flyers would need to lose their regular-season finale Saturday against the New York Rangers by exactly two goals and the Panthers would need to beat the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins in a shootout Saturday and Sunday.
In that case, Philadelphia and Florida would each have 39 regulation/overtime wins and a plus-1 goal differential over the season. The teams split their season series (which by rule eliminates the odd game between them to even out home ice) and the league does not have any further tiebreakers.
Philadelphia currently has 96 points to Florida's 92 and needs just a point against New York to clinch the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
This most recently happened in 2000 when the NHL announced Montreal and Buffalo would play a tiebreaking game if they finished the season tied for the final spot in the East. It did not come down to that, but it's the precedent the league used to make this decision.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.