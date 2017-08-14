Revenge is a dish best served hot.

So says Phil Kessel, Stanley Cup champion.

The Penguins star posted his love for hot dogs on Instagram on Monday, a not-so-veiled reference to an infamous column written in the Toronto Sun after he was traded to Pittsburgh from the Toronto Maple Leafs two summers ago.

The story suggested the high-paid winger had eaten his way out of favour with the Leafs' brass. It sparked an immediate backlash against the author and various sites questioned the veracity of the piece.

That, of course, didn't stop the internet.

Phil Kessel

Nice guy.

Tries hard.

Loves the game.

Loves a Toronto hot dog. pic.twitter.com/uHO3935QAm — @nickburt13

Kessel, for his part, has embraced the image, which is a lot easier to do when all you've accomplished since the story's publication is win two Stanley Cups.

And if there's any question whether Kessel is hungry for the three-peat, note how many hot dogs he has.