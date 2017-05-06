Sidney Crosby passed his concussion baseline test and is a game-time decision for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 against the Washington Capitals.
Coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday that Crosby had a few good days. Winger Conor Sheary is also a game-time decision after passing a baseline test.
- Sidney Crosby's long-term health at stake: neurosurgeons
- Fleury's brilliance in Penguins' net has Capitals on the brink
- Stanley Cup Playoffs: Full TV schedule and results
Crosby took a hit to the head in Game 3 Monday in Pittsburgh and missed Game 4 Wednesday. He skated in full gear Thursday and took part in a full-contact practice Friday.
Crosby missed the optional morning skate, but Sullivan says the captain has improved enough to make him a possibility for Game 5.
Crosby has two goals and two assists in parts of three games in this series. Pittsburgh leads 3-1.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.