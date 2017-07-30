The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Conor Sheary on a $9 million US, three-year deal.

Sheary will count $3 million against the salary cap through 2019-20. General manager Jim Rutherford announced the contract for the restricted free agent Sunday.

Sheary has been part of Pittsburgh's back-to-back Stanley Cup champion teams, putting up 17 points in 45 playoff games. He spent significant time as a linemate of Sidney Crosby's during the 2016 Cup run.

The 25-year-old signed with the Penguins as an undrafted free agent. Since then, the 5-foot-8 winger has 30 goals and 33 assists for 63 points in 105 games.

Last season, Sheary had 23 goals and 30 assists in 61 games. His 53 points were fourth on the team behind Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel.

Wild lock up Niederreiter

The Minnesota Wild also agreed to terms with right wing Nino Niederreiter on a five-year, $26.25 million contract.

The Wild announced Sunday their deal with the restricted free agent, who established career highs last season with 25 goals, 32 assists and a plus-17 rating among several other categories. The 24-year-old Swiss star was one of four players to appear in every game for the Wild last season.

Niederreiter will make $4.6 million this season. The annual average value of the contract is $5.25 million for salary cap purposes.

With a big body in front of the net and a sharp shot, Niederreiter has thrived in Minnesota since being acquired four years ago in a trade with the New York Islanders for Cal Clutterbuck and a third-round draft pick.