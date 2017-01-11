Alex Ovechkin didn't wait long to hit another milestone in his illustrious career, becoming the 84th player in NHL history to record 1,000 points.
The Washington Capitals' captain scored 35 seconds into the game Wednesday night against Sidney Crosby and the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. Ovechkin became the fourth Russian-born player to reach 1,000 and the 37th to do it all with one franchise, while also surpassing Maurice Richard on the all-time goals list.
Ovi wasted no time picking up career point #1,000. pic.twitter.com/LZNzV9qIen—
@NHL
Reaching the milestone in his 880th game, Ovechkin is the second-fastest active player to reach 1,000 after Jaromir Jagr, who did it in 763 games.
Ovechkin joined countrymen Sergei Fedorov, Alexander Mogilny and Alexei Kovalev in the 1,000-point club that he called small but "very legendary." Last season, the 31-year-old passed Fedorov for the most goals among Russians and sits at 545 for his career.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.