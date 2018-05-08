Capitals overcome Penguins in OT to reach Eastern Conference final

The Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in overtime of Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference final for the first time since 1998 — the same year the team reached its only Stanley Cup final.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the winning goal 5:27 into overtime as Washington won the series 4-2, ending Pittsburgh's hopes of winning three consecutive Stanley Cup titles. The win is also the Capitals' first playoff series win over the Penguins since 1994.

THE GOAL! THE HANDSHAKES! THE CAPITALS ARE MOVING ON! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALLCAPS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALLCAPS</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZWKviDMVnp">pic.twitter.com/ZWKviDMVnp</a> —@Capitals

Braden Holtby stopped 21 shots for the Capitals, who will face Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference finals. Alex Chiasson scored his first playoff goal in four years during a taut, tight contest through regulation.

Kris Letang scored for the Penguins and Matt Murray finished with 28 saves but couldn't close his legs fast enough to stop Kuznetsov's forehand flick from in close as Pittsburgh's bid at becoming the first team in 35 years to win three consecutive Cups came to an abrupt end.

Shorthanded Caps oust Pens

The Capitals played without centre Nicklas Backstrom, who was scratched due to a right hand injury suffered in the third period of Washington's Game 5 victory. Forward Tom Wilson also sat for a third straight game while serving a suspension for an illegal hit on Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese in Game 2.

Washington spent the series saying its forgettable playoff history littered with squandered leads and blown opportunities — particularly against the Penguins — is not a factor. That this time is different. That this team is different. Twice the Capitals rallied in the third period to stun Pittsburgh, including a four-goal outburst in Game 5 that pushed them to the brink of their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 20 years.

That last step, however, has always been tricky. Four times previously during the Ovechkin Era the Capitals won three games in the second round only to come up short in Game 7.

The Penguins, by contrast, have been impossible to finish off since head coach Mike Sullivan took over in December 2015. Pittsburgh came in 4-0 in elimination games under Sullivan, including a 2-0 victory in Game 7 in Washington last spring on its way to a second straight title.

This guy might just have a future in calling hockey games 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/penguins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@penguins</a> <a href="https://t.co/stBlgbjOsR">pic.twitter.com/stBlgbjOsR</a> —@hockeynight

The stakes led to an unusually slow start for both before the Capitals broke through 2:13 into the second when Nathan Walker held off Pittsburgh's Derick Brassard behind the Pittsburgh net and fed Chiasson in the right circle. Chiasson's shot slipped under Murray's left arm for his second career playoff goal and first in more than four years when he played for Dallas.

Walker's assist was the first-ever playoff point registered by an Australian.

Chiasson puts the <a href="https://twitter.com/Capitals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Capitals</a> up 1-0 and <a href="https://twitter.com/NathanWalks10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NathanWalks10</a>'s assist makes him the first Australian to record a point in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> Playoffs. <a href="https://t.co/HbfX30UZTl">pic.twitter.com/HbfX30UZTl</a> —@NHLGIFs

The deficit, however, hardly appeared to stoke the Penguins. Instead they continued to plod along, staying only one goal behind thanks in large part to the play of Murray. He stuffed Jakub Vrana on a breakaway to keep Pittsburgh's hole from getting any larger and at about the game's midway point, Sullivan had seen enough. He reshuffled the lines — putting Patric Hornqvist alongside Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin alongside Phil Kessel — and the energy shifted immediately.

The score soon followed.

Crosby won a faceoff in the offensive zone and fed it to Letang, whose shot from the point Washington's Chandler Stephenson and slipped by Holtby 11:52 into the second to tie it and set the stage for more drama in a series and a rivalry that continues to one-up itself spring after spring.