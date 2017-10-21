The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Riley Sheahan and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Scott Wilson and a 2018 third-round draft pick.

The trade was announced before the Penguins played Tampa Bay on Saturday night. Detroit also sent defenceman Ryan Sproul to the New York Rangers for forward Matt Puempel.

The 25-year-old Sheahan, signed through the 2017-18 season, has no points this season. Sheahan has 38 goals and 60 assists in 292 career games with Detroit. He was the Red Sings' first-round draft pick in 2010.

Wilson, also 25, has 13 goals and 19 assists in 106 games, all with Pittsburgh. He's pointless in three games this season.

The 24-year-old Sproul has a goal and six assists in 28 career NHL games. This season, he had a goal and three assists in five games for Grand Rapids in the American Hockey League. Puempel, also 24, has 10 goals and five assists in 79 games with Ottawa and the Rangers. This season, he has a goal and two assists in five games for Hartford in the AHL.