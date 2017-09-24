The Pittsburgh Penguins say they will continue the tradition of championship teams attending the White House.
The 2016-17 Stanley Cup champions released a statement on Sunday that said the team believes there are other ways to express their political views.
"The Pittsburgh Penguins respect the institution of the Office of the President, and the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House.
"We attended White House ceremonies after previous championships – touring the historic building and visiting briefly with Presidents George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama – and have accepted an invitation to attend again this year.
"Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways. However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit."
Pittsburgh's willingness to attend the White House is in contrast to the Golden State Warriors who have clashed with U.S. president Donald Trump and will not be visiting this year.
Trump revoked the White House invitation, despite the fact that the invitation had not yet been made official, to the NBA champions on Saturday after the team had said they might not accept.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.