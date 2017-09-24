The Pittsburgh Penguins say they will continue the tradition of championship teams attending the White House.

The 2016-17 Stanley Cup champions released a statement on Sunday that said the team believes there are other ways to express their political views.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins respect the institution of the Office of the President, and the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House.

"We attended White House ceremonies after previous championships – touring the historic building and visiting briefly with Presidents George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama – and have accepted an invitation to attend again this year.

"Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways. However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit."

Pittsburgh's willingness to attend the White House is in contrast to the Golden State Warriors who have clashed with U.S. president Donald Trump and will not be visiting this year.

Trump revoked the White House invitation, despite the fact that the invitation had not yet been made official, to the NBA champions on Saturday after the team had said they might not accept.