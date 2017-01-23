Expect Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine back in the NHL team's lineup sooner rather than later.
The 18-year-old forward has made enough progress in his recovery from a concussion in recent days that head coach Paul Maurice told reporters Laine could play as early as Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks.
Laine has not suited up since Jan. 7 when he was concussed after taking a big open-ice hit from Buffalo Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe.
At a news conference Monday, Maurice said Laine has responded well to practice and is "very, very close to returning."
"He went a lot harder [in practice] than we thought he would be able to," Maurice continued. "He feels really good. He's been banging on the door a little bit here. He's feeling strong. He's feeling ready."
The Jets host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, before playing the second of a back-to-back on Tuesday against the Sharks.
Winnipeg has won three of its last seven games since losing Laine, including dropping four in a row between Jan.11-16.
Laine is currently second in rookie points (37), one back of Toronto Maple Leafs' No. 1 overall pick Auston Matthews. The Jets sniper has 21 goals and is also one shy of Matthews for the rookie lead.
