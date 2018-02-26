Oilers deal tough, durable Patrick Maroon to Devils

The Edmonton Oilers, seeking salary cap relief, traded big forward Patrick Maroon to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

In return, Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli received a 2019 third-round draft pick and the rights to Boston College forward J.D. Dudek.

Maroon, 29, has managed just a goal and four points in his past 10 games but he's been one of the more consistent Edmonton forwards the last two seasons.

With 30 points in 57 games, the St. Louis native remains on track for the most productive of his five full NHL seasons. Maroon posted a career-best 27 goals and 42 points with the Oilers last season and has also played for the Anaheim Ducks.

Maroon, who was a healthy scratch for Sunday night's 6-5 shootout win at Anaheim, can play in a top-six role and has spent more than half of this season on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Oilers' leading scorer Connor McDavid.

In 358 NHL regular-season games, he has 75 goals, 165 goals and 438 points. Maroon has appeared in 42 playoff contests and collected 12 goals and 26 points.

He'll join the Devils for Tuesday night's matchup against the 36-23-4 Penguins in Pittsburgh, which holds a four-point lead over New Jersey (32-22-8) in the Metropolitan Division with a game in hand.