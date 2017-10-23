Anaheim Ducks forward Patrick Eaves has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, and his hockey career is on hold while he recovers.
The Ducks announced Eaves' diagnosis Monday, disclosing that the veteran was in intensive care last week. Eaves is still hospitalized in Newport Beach, Calif.
Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder in which a patient's immune system attacks the nervous system, sometimes resulting in death. Eaves' condition stabilized after his stint in the ICU.
In a statement, Eaves thanked his doctors for quickly diagnosing his disorder. He is determined to return to the ice.
Below are statements from Patrick and #NHLDucks Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray.
@AnaheimDucks
Eaves joined the Ducks by trade in late February and played a key goal-scoring role in their fifth straight division title.
He re-signed with the Ducks in the summer, agreeing to a three-year, $9.45 million US deal.
