Minnesota Wild left-winger Zach Parise will miss at least two more months, after undergoing surgery on his lower back.
The Wild announced Tuesday that Parise underwent a microdisectomy procedure, which is designed to repair a herniated disc. The operation was performed by Dr. Kevin Mullaney in the Twin Cities. Parise is expected to return to play for the Wild in eight to 10 weeks.
He has not appeared in a game yet this season, after experiencing trouble right before training camp began. Parise practiced with the team in spurts, but he had another setback on Oct. 16 and had to leave the ice early.
The 33-year-old Parise is in the sixth season of a 13-year, $98-million US contract with the Wild.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.