Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola, who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to be secretary of the Army, withdrew his name from consideration on Friday, a U.S. official said.
"Secretary Mattis is disappointed but understands and respects Mr. Viola's decision," a Pentagon statement said, adding that Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis would recommend another candidate soon.
The Military Times, which first reported the news, cited Viola's inability to get around Defense Department rules concerning his family businesses as the reason for withdrawing his name.
Viola is a 1977 West Point graduate. He trained as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer and served in the 101st Airborne Division. In 2003, he founded and helped fund the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.
Viola is also the founder of several businesses, including the electronic trading firm Virtu Financial, and is a past chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Along with Virtu CEO Douglas Cifu, he bought the Panthers in 2013.
