Roberto Luongo to play 1,000th NHL game Thursday vs. Bruins

A rare goaltending milestone will be pushed aside Thursday night as Roberto Luongo continues his playoff pursuit with the Florida Panthers.

The 39-year-old Montreal native will become just the third netminder in NHL history, joining Hall of Famers Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy, when he suits up for his 1,000th NHL game in a 7:30 p.m. ET start against the visiting Boston Bruins.

But of greater importance on this night is Florida's chase for the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The 41-30-8 Panthers have 90 points with three games remaining, four behind the Philadelphia Flyers, who have two games left and host Carolina on Thursday.

"It's a nice milestone," Luongo told reporters this week, "but the most important thing is that we have three crucial games left. My focus is on the games right now."

Florida and Philadelphia are tied with 38 regulation plus overtime wins, the first tiebreaking criteria should the teams have the same number of points by the end of the regular season Saturday. The second criteria is head-to-head play in the regular season and the Panthers took the three-game series two games to one, buoyed by Luongo's 39-save performance in a 4-1 victory on March at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

However, the Panthers could be eliminated from playoff contention should they lose in regulation on Thursday and the Flyers earn at least a point against the Hurricanes. Florida would also be eliminated with an overtime loss Thursday, plus at least a point from New Jersey — which hosts Toronto — and any Philadelphia victory.

Luongo will become the 322nd player in NHL history to reach 1,000 games and the 11th in Panthers' history. Greg Adams, Radek Dvorak, Mike Foligno, Chris Gratton, Brian Campbell, Bryan McCabe, Scott Mellanby, Kirk Muller, Lyle Odelein and Cory Stillman are the others.

Luongo has competed in seven NHL playoffs, including 2016 with Florida, which bowed to the New York Islanders in six games in the opening round after topping the Atlantic Division with 103 points. He started 62 post-season contests for the Vancouver, leading the Canucks to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, where they dropped Game 7 to Boston.

Roberto Luongo started 62 post-season contests for the Canucks, leading them to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final versus Boston, only to drop Game 7 to defenceman Zdeno Chara, left, and the Bruins. (Rich Lam/Getty Images/File)

"We look forward to honouring his accomplishment at the start of next season [as part of the organization's 25th anniversary celebration] with his family, friends and the entire Panthers family," Florida general manager Dale Tallon said in a statement released by the team.

"Throughout his career, he has proven to be a dominant player and an exemplary leader. His dedication to his family, his teammates and the game of hockey is second to none."

3-time Vezina Trophy nominee

Luongo sports a 34-35 record in the Stanley Cup playoffs with five shutouts, 2.49 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. Drafted fourth overall by the Islanders in 1997, he ranks third all-time in games played, fourth in wins (470), seventh in career save percentage (.919) and is tied for ninth in shutouts (76) over 18 seasons with New York, Vancouver and Florida.

The six-foot-three, 217-pound puckstopper is a three-time nominee for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goalie and twice has been nominated for the Lester B. Pearson Award, now the Ted Lindsay Award, as most outstanding player voted by the NHL Players' Association. Luongo also received a 2007 Hart Memorial Trophy nomination as league MVP.

In two stints with Florida, the five-time all-star has led the team to an Atlantic title in 2016 while tying his franchise single-season wins record of 35 in the midst of the Panthers' best-ever season. Luongo is Florida's all-time leader in wins (211), shutouts (37) and games played by a goalie (527).

A two-time Olympic and world champion, he guided the Canucks to two Presidents' Trophies (2011, 2012) as the NHL's leading team in points and six Pacific Division titles, the most recent in 2013.

On Sept. 30, 2008, Vancouver made Luongo the first goalie to be named a team captain since Bill Durnan served in the role with the Montreal Canadiens in the in 1947-48 campaign.