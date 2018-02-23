'Enough is enough': Panthers' Luongo leads tribute to victims of Florida school shooting
Parkland resident urges action in speech to home fans in wake of last week's massacre of 17
The Florida Panthers have honoured victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a sombre video tribute before their game against the Washington Capitals.
The arena video screen Thursday night showed the names and faces of each of the 17 students who were killed on Valentine's Day in nearby Parkland. The darkened ice was then illuminated with 17 circles of light, with a student's name inside each one.
Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, a Parkland resident, gave an emotional statement about the bravery of those who lost their lives trying to save others and how inspiring the students have been coping with the tragedy.
"You guys are an inspiration to all of us. At the end of the day, you guys are what's giving us hope for the future."<br><br>- Roberto Luongo to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. <a href="https://t.co/P63aP0fslC">pic.twitter.com/P63aP0fslC</a>—@NHL
Players from both teams stood for the ceremony, some wiping tears from their eyes.
It was the first home game for the Panthers since the tragedy. They had been on a road trip in Canada for the past 11 days.
Florida players will wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas logos on their helmets and MSD uniform patches for the remainder of the season.
The tribute was hosted by Panthers announcer Randy Moller.
