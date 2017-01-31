Jonathan Marchessault scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period to lift the Florida Panthers over the Ottawa Senators 6-5 on Tuesday night.

With the score tied at 4, goalie Mike Condon tried to clear the puck from behind the net but lost control of it. Marchessault grabbed the loose puck and poked it into the open net with 6:03 left to put the Panthers ahead 5-4.

Jason Demers added an empty-net goal with 34.5 seconds remaining to make it 6-4. Derick Brassard scored for Ottawa with 11 seconds to play.

Michael Matheson scored twice for the Panthers. Colton Sceviour and Mark Pysyk each had a goal, and Roberto Luongo stopped 36 shots. Michael Sgarbossa added two assists.

Ryan Dzingel scored two goals for Ottawa, while Erik Karlsson and Chris Wideman each had one. Condon made 28 saves.

The 11 combined goals were the most in a Panthers game this season.

Florida tied the score at 4-4 on Matheson's second goal, a long slap shot from the point at 9:53 of the second. Matheson posted the first two-goal game of his NHL career.

Ottawa stretched its lead to 4-2 when Karlsson grabbed a rebound near the blue line and fired it past Luongo at 2:19 of the second.

The Panthers quickly closed to 4-3 after Sceviour poked in the puck from the left side of the crease 18 seconds later. The goal was the first for Sceviour in 39 games.

Luongo took a shot off his mask midway through the second period but stayed in the game.

The Senators took a 3-2 lead when Wideman fired a slap shot from high in the right circle that hit the top of the net with 30.6 seconds left in the first.

Ottawa tied it at 2 on Dzingel's second goal when he took a rebound off the end boards and tucked it into the net with 11:06 to go in the first.

The Senators tied the score 1-all on the first goal by Dzingel at 4:59. The Panthers regained the lead 23 seconds later after Pysyk redirected a pass from in front.

Florida grabbed a 1-0 lead on Matheson's first goal at 2:24.