Alexander Ovechkin has reached 1,000 career points after scoring 35 seconds into the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night.
It is also Ovechkin's 545th goal, moving him past the legendary Maurice "Rocket" Richard on the all-time list. He scored his 546th later in the second period.
No caption needed #Ovech1Kin #CapsPens pic.twitter.com/a0XqeA9d0q—
@Capitals
Welcome to the club, @ovi8. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/9gyf6pgrtm—
@NHL
The #Ovech1Kin Puck. #RockTheRed pic.twitter.com/UXGgd8JWJD—
@Capitals
On this night he is simply "Ovech1kin."
He's simply the best. Hear Alex Ovechkin score his 20th goal and notch his 1,000th NHL point, Caps lead Pens 1-0 https://t.co/xs29KgTMgg—
@WaltonCaps
Alex Ovechkin is now 350 goals from breaking Wayne Gretzky's Career goals record of 894. He's 31. #Ovi—
@Buccigross
Tonight when you go to bed I hope you think about how wonderful Alex Ovechkin is and how lucky you are to share the earth with him—
@PeteBlackburn
Not only did the Russian-born star achieve his career milestone in style, he also did it against rival Pittsburgh — who quickly congratulated him on Twitter.
Congratulations on 1,000 career NHL points, @ovi8. What an achievement! Respect. pic.twitter.com/e2S8ZdGmj1—
@penguins
The owner of the Washington Capitals and the man who pays Ovechkin just under $10 million a year was quick to thank the captain on social media...twice.
Thank you 1,000 times Alex Ovechkin!!! pic.twitter.com/7K2RiLfphz—
@TedLeonsis
Thank you 1,001 times Alex Ovechkin!—
@TedLeonsis
Ovechkin's fellow star, Sidney Crosby, will soon join him in the 1,000-point club.
39 Career Regular Season Meetings:#Pens Crosby - 19 G, 36 A, 55 PTS#Caps Ovechkin - 23 G, 16 A, 39 PTS pic.twitter.com/ZcrSIHDn6b—
@SNstats
Two of the @NHL's all-time greats are approaching 1,000 points as the @penguins & @Capitals prepare for battle on @NHLonNBCSports tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mUZjFsTxXk—
@PensPRLady
But after entering Wednesday night's game with a bang, the hockey world only seems to be talking about Ovechkin.
The 31-year-old has been praised for his skill and talent, but also his durability and strength on the ice. His game has earned respect from fellow NHL players:
Brooks Laich, on that time Alex Ovechkin had four goals and an assist with 10 stitches in his thigh pic.twitter.com/32vo1BM6mC—
@dcsportsbog
Prior to the game, Ovechkin mentioned that reaching his 1,000th career point would mean "he's getting old." The captain then set the record straight.
He's still young and has lots left in the tank.
Ovechkin: "I don’t feel old. I just said, when you get a 1,000 points it [means] you’ve been in the league a long time. I’m still young."—
@TarikCSN
Ovechkin was chosen to represent the Washington Capitals in the 2017 NHL all-star game with teammate Braden Holtby.
We'd say The Great 8's year is off to a pretty good start.
Alex Ovechkin reacts to the 2017 #NHLAllStar game selection. #CapsAllStars pic.twitter.com/wGDjSoogcE—
@Capitals
