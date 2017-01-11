Alexander Ovechkin has reached 1,000 career points after scoring 35 seconds into the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night.

It is also Ovechkin's 545th goal, moving him past the legendary Maurice "Rocket" Richard on the all-time list. He scored his 546th later in the second period.

On this night he is simply "Ovech1kin."

Not only did the Russian-born star achieve his career milestone in style, he also did it against rival Pittsburgh — who quickly congratulated him on Twitter. 

The owner of the Washington Capitals and the man who pays Ovechkin just under $10 million a year was quick to thank the captain on social media...twice. 

Ovechkin's fellow star, Sidney Crosby, will soon join him in the 1,000-point club.

But after entering Wednesday night's game with a bang, the hockey world only seems to be talking about Ovechkin.

The 31-year-old has been praised for his skill and talent, but also his durability and strength on the ice. His game has earned respect from fellow NHL players:

Prior to the game, Ovechkin mentioned that reaching his 1,000th career point would mean "he's getting old." The captain then set the record straight.

He's still young and has lots left in the tank. 

Ovechkin was chosen to represent the Washington Capitals in the 2017 NHL all-star game with teammate Braden Holtby.

We'd say The Great 8's year is off to a pretty good start. 