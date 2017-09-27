Dustin Byfuglien had a goal and two assists and Bryan Little scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in pre-season action Wednesday.
Jets forward Marko Dano broke the 3-3 tie on a two-on-one with Nic Petan, sending a high shot over goalie Mike Condon's stick side at 13:12 of the third period.
Little had an empty-netter with five seconds left in the game after he tied it 3-3 with Winnipeg's third power-play goal of the game at 8:33 of the third.
Senators defenceman Johnny Oduya was off for his third penalty of the game when Little whiffed on a shot in the high slot and then got the puck back on his stick and fired it high past a screened Condon.
Petan and Byfuglien also scored with the man advantage. Nikolaj Ehlers added a pair of assists and Petan had one helper.
Winnipeg has scored 15 goals in the pre-season, with 12 of those coming on the power play.
