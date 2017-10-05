Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the shootout winner and Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick to lead the Washington Capitals past the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Brett Connolly also scored for Washington (1-0-0), while Braden Holtby made 28 saves.

​Mark Stone struck twice for the Senators (0-0-1), while Derick Brassard had a goal and two assists. Chris Wideman also scored and Craig Anderson made 24 saves.

The third period featured an onslaught of goals after a quiet 40 minutes.

Leading 2-1 to start the third, Ottawa took a two-goal lead after Bobby Ryan stripped the puck off Dmitry Orlov. Ryan fanned on a shot, but regained control of the puck and fed Brassard waiting out front.

The Capitals responded with a pair of goals in a span of 1:23 to tie the game 3-3.