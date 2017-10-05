Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the shootout winner and Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick to lead the Washington Capitals past the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.
Brett Connolly also scored for Washington (1-0-0), while Braden Holtby made 28 saves.
- NHL preview: Replicating last year's Cinderella run a tall order for Sens
- NHL primer: What to watch for this season
Mark Stone struck twice for the Senators (0-0-1), while Derick Brassard had a goal and two assists. Chris Wideman also scored and Craig Anderson made 24 saves.
The third period featured an onslaught of goals after a quiet 40 minutes.
Leading 2-1 to start the third, Ottawa took a two-goal lead after Bobby Ryan stripped the puck off Dmitry Orlov. Ryan fanned on a shot, but regained control of the puck and fed Brassard waiting out front.
The Capitals responded with a pair of goals in a span of 1:23 to tie the game 3-3.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.