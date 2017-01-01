Defenceman Taylor Chorney broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.
Chorney's shot from the point beat goalie Mike Condon through a screen. The defenceman has three goals in 130 NHL games in parts of seven seasons.
Karl Alzner also scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots.
Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa. Heading into a five-day break, the Senators have lost three straight for the first time this season.
The most unsettling time for Washington came midway through the third period when center Evgeny Kuznetsov and defenseman Brooks Orpik were called for penalties. But, the Capitals survived the two-man deficit. Washington has not surrendered a power-play goal in the past seven games — 28 power plays in all.
Turris scored his 13th goal of the season at 12:41 of the second period. He took a pass from Ryan Dzingel from behind the hit and slammed it past Holtby.
Washington tied when Alzner scored on a slap shot with 20 seconds left in the second period. It was Alzner's third goal of the season, and his first since Nov. 1.
Chorney scored at 2:43 of the third.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.