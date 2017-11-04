Maxime Lagace made 24 saves to pick up his first career NHL victory Saturday afternoon as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-4.
Erik Haula scored twice an added an assist for the Golden Knights (9-4-0), while Alex Tuch, William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault also scored. Marchessault added two assists as Vegas snapped its three-game losing streak.
Mark Stone, Alex Burrows, Ryan Dzingel and Erik Karlsson scored for Ottawa (6-3-5), while Craig Anderson stopped 29 shots.
This was the Senators' final home game before heading out Monday for a week-long trip overseas to Sweden where they will play two games against the Colorado Avalanche.
Leading 3-2 to start the third, the Golden Knights created some breathing room as William Karlsson scored a wraparound goal and Haula scored on the power play to make it 5-2 by the six-minute mark.
Dzingel's fifth of the season for Ottawa made if 5-3. Erik Karlsson scored his first of the season in the final minute of play to make it 5-4, but Ottawa was unable to complete the comeback.
