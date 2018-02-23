Senators trade Derick Brassard to Penguins: reports

The Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be loading up for a shot at a third consecutive Stanley Cup.

The team acquired centre Derick Brassard from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick, defenceman Ian Cole and goalie prospect Filip Gustavsson on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Brassard, 30, has 38 points in 58 games this season.

Over the course of his 11 NHL seasons, the native of Hull, Que., has collected 420 points. He was drafted sixth overall in the 2006 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Cole, 29, has put up 13 points in 47 games this year.

Gustavsson, 19, was the Penguins' second-round pick in the 2016 draft. He has a 2.16 goals-against average and .917 save percentage with Lulea HF in the Swedish Hockey League.

More details to come.