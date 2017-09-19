Erik Burgdoerfer scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Tuesday night in pre-season action.

Burgdoerfer started the play on a short-handed breakaway and then put home the rebound off Tom Pyatt's shot for his first of the pre-season.

Ottawa (2-0-0) defeated Toronto (0-2-0) 6-2 on Monday night in the first half of the home-and-home series.

The Senators also got goals from Logan Brown and Fredrik Claesson. Filip Chlapik and Patrick Sieloff added empty-netters with less than two minutes to play in the third.

Patrick Marleau and James van Riemsdyk responded for the Leafs.

Mike Condon made 22 saves for Ottawa in just over a period and a half of work while Marcus Hogberg stopped 16 shots in relief.

Senators forward Max Reinhart made one of the best saves of the night in the third period, batting a Leo Komarov shot that beat Hogberg out of mid-air before the puck could cross the line.

Frederik Andersen got the start for the Leafs, making 18 saves through two periods. Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped three third-period shots.

Hip Check: Patrick Marleau has found a new home0:43

Ottawa makes comeback

Claesson tied it 2-2 at 15:52 of the second period, beating Andersen high glove-side.

Toronto jumped out to a 2-1 lead after one period on goals by Marleau and van Riemsdyk.

Marleau tied the game 1-1 at 11:26 of the first, racing down his off wing and beating Condon high glove-side from the face-off dot.

Van Riemsdyk gave Toronto its first lead of the night, finishing off an passing play by Mitch Marner and Jake Gardiner, on a power play at 17:09.

Ottawa opened the scoring on Brown's first of the pre-season. The 2016 first-rounder picked up a Chris Wideman feed and beat Andersen short-side.

The Senators continue their pre-season schedule on Friday when they host the Montreal Canadiens. The Leafs begin a home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.