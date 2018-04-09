Senators coach Guy Boucher takes responsibility for sorry season
Ottawa head coach Guy Boucher says he will take as much responsibility as possible for the Senators' disappointing season. The team fell from Eastern Conference finalists last season to second-last place in the league.
Ottawa dropped from 2017 East finalists to 2nd-last in league
Ottawa head coach Guy Boucher says he will take as much responsibility as possible for the Senators' disappointing season.
Boucher says everything needs to improve if things are to change in 2018-19.
Boucher pinpointed chemistry difficulties and poor defensive play as key factors in the Senators' free fall from Eastern Conference finalists to second-last place in the league.
Ottawa finished the season with 67 points (28-43-11), ahead of only the Buffalo Sabres.
