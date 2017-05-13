Bobby Ryan beat Marc-Andre Fleury on a breakaway 4:59 into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Ryan took control near center ice and raced by Pittsburgh defenceman Olli Maatta before flipping a backhander past Fleury to give the upstart Senators early control of the series.
The Senators improved 6-1 in overtime during the playoffs.
Game 2 is Monday night in Pittsburgh.
Ryan assisted on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's first-period goal. Craig Anderson made 27 saves.
Evgeni Malkin's goal late in the third period forced the extra period, but the defending Stanley Cup champions struggled to generate any consistent pressure. Fleury made 33 stops, but let Ryan deke him out of position as the Penguins fell behind in a series for the first time in the playoffs.
