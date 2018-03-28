Recap
Senators continue plummet to NHL's bottom with 6th straight loss
Andrew Ladd scored the winner late in the third period as the New York Islanders defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Islanders break 3-3 tie in 3rd period as Ottawa now just 3 points from last place
Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders (31-35-10). Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves for the win.
Matt Duchene, Erik Karlsson and Bobby Ryan scored for Ottawa (26-38-11), as Mike Condon stopped 27 shots.
The Senators have now lost six straight for the second time this season and are just three points ahead of last-place Buffalo.
Ryan tied the game 3-3 for Ottawa 15:26 into the third period after put a shot on goal and New York's Brandon Davidson deflected it into his own net.
Just over two minutes later, Ladd regained the lead for the Islanders as he tipped Thomas Hickey's shot.
