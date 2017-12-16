Craig Anderson made 28 saves for his 40th career shutout as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Saturday in the NHL 100 Classic outdoor game.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Bobby Ryan and Nate Thompson, into an empty net, scored for the Senators (11-13-7).
Carey Price was kept busy as he stopped 35 shots for the Canadiens (14-15-4), but didn't get any offensive support to help his cause.
The temperature at puck drop was -10.8 C. Despite the frigid temperatures 33,959 fans filled the stands at TD Place. It marked the first outdoor NHL game for the modern franchise in Ottawa.
The game was part of the NHL's 100th anniversary celebration.
The victory marked back-to-back wins for Ottawa for the first time in more than a month.
