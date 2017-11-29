Jonathan Drouin and Phillip Danault scored in the second period and Carey Price made 25 saves to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday for a third straight win.

Price is 3-0-0 and has allowed only two goals on 100 shots since he returned last week after missing 10 games with a lower body injury. Montreal improved to 11-12-3.

Mark Stone scored his 14th goal for Ottawa (8-9-6), which has lost seven games in a row, it's longest drought since it went 0-6-1 in 2012.

The Senators have not won since sweeping a pair of games from Colorado in Stockholm, Sweden, Nov. 10-11. Defenceman Erik Karlsson went without a point for a seventh game in a row.

Ottawa goalie Mike Condon, pressed into service by Montreal when Price missed most of the 2015-16 season with an injury, started against the Canadiens for the first time and faced 30 shots.

The Senators struck shorthanded when Stone intercepted an Alex Galchenyuk pass at the right point, skated in alone and beat Price with a backhander 4:02 into the game.

Mark Recchi honoured

The Canadiens paid pre-game tribute to Mark Recchi for his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

His name, picture and No. 8 were added to the ring of honour on the walls of the Bell Centre.

His picture will go up in the dressing room with the team's 47 other Hall of Fame players, who include greats like Maurice (Rocket) Richard, Jean Beliveau and Guy Lafleur.

Recchi scored 120 goals in 346 games in five seasons as a Canadien in the 1990s. To get one's picture on the dressing room wall, a Hall of Fame player must have played at least 210 games for Montreal.

Recchi, 49, an assistant coach with the Penguins, amassed 577 goals and 1,533 points in 1,652 games over 24 seasons with Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Montreal, Carolina, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Boston from 1988 to 2011. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Nov. 13.