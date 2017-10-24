Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday.
Alec Martinez and Kempe scored for the Kings (7-1-1) in regulation and as Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots.
Dion Phaneuf and Nate Thompson supplied the offence for the Senators (4-1-4). Mike Condon made 41 saves.
Condon nearly coughed up the winner with less than a minute remaining in overtime as he went to play Anze Kopitar, but Erik Karlsson was able to make a goal line save.
Trailing 2-1 with 1:46 remaining in the third period, the Kings tied the game as Kempe jumped on a Condon giveaway behind the net for an easy goal to force overtime.
Thompson had given the Senators a 2-1 lead, scoring shorthanded six minutes into the third. Thompson carried the puck deep into L.A. territory before dishing it off to Tom Pyatt and then jammed home a loose puck for the Senators' first short-handed goal of the season.
