Ottawa Senators place Johnny Oduya, Alex Burrows on waivers: report
The person also says the Ottawa Senators put defenceman Johnny Oduya and forward Alex Burrows on waivers and the Columbus Blue Jackets put forward Jussi Jokinen on waivers.
Teams can claim players until noon before Monday's 3 p.m. trade deadline
A person with direct knowledge of the move says the Minnesota Wild have placed forward Chris Stewart on waivers.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the transaction had not been announced. The 30-year-old Stewart has nine goals and four assists this season and 318 points in his career.
The person also says the Ottawa Senators put defenceman Johnny Oduya and forward Alex Burrows on waivers and the Columbus Blue Jackets put forward Jussi Jokinen on waivers. All three players have had solid careers, but have not been productive this season.
NHL teams can claim players off waivers until noon Monday, three hours before the league's trade deadline.
