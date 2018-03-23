McDavid closes gap in Art Ross race as Oilers down Senators
Edmonton phenom notches 4 points as Ottawa officially eliminated from playoffs
Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.
It marked the first time McDavid had ever scored against the Senators (26-36-11), who were eliminated from post-season contention with the loss.
With 36 goals and 58 assists, the Oilers centre's 94 points puts him one back of Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov (37-58-95) for the NHL points lead. McDavid won last season's points race with 100 points (30G, 70A).
Drake Caggiula also had two goals for the Oilers (33-36-5) with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ty Rattie adding the others. Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots as Edmonton concluded a four-game road trip 3-1-0.
Matt Duchene and Filip Chlapik replied for Ottawa while Craig Anderson made 32 saves.
Trailing 2-0 to start the third the Senators made it a one-goal game on Duchene's power-play goa. But the Oilers responded with a goal eight seconds later by Nugent-Hopkins following a great pass from McDavid.
Edmonton then made it 4-1 on yet another great play by McDavid, who set up Rattie for his third of the season. Caggiula scored his second of the night at 6:34 also on the power play.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.