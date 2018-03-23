McDavid closes gap in Art Ross race as Oilers down Senators

Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

It marked the first time McDavid had ever scored against the Senators (26-36-11), who were eliminated from post-season contention with the loss.

With 36 goals and 58 assists, the Oilers centre's 94 points puts him one back of Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov (37-58-95) for the NHL points lead. McDavid won last season's points race with 100 points (30G, 70A).

Drake Caggiula also had two goals for the Oilers (33-36-5) with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ty Rattie adding the others. Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots as Edmonton concluded a four-game road trip 3-1-0.

Matt Duchene and Filip Chlapik replied for Ottawa while Craig Anderson made 32 saves.

Trailing 2-0 to start the third the Senators made it a one-goal game on Duchene's power-play goa. But the Oilers responded with a goal eight seconds later by Nugent-Hopkins following a great pass from McDavid.

Edmonton then made it 4-1 on yet another great play by McDavid, who set up Rattie for his third of the season. Caggiula scored his second of the night at 6:34 also on the power play.